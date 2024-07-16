Have Your Say On Cannons Creek Park Temporary Closure

Consultation is now open on a temporary closure of parts of Cannons Creek Park to allow for the area to be redeveloped, including stormwater and wastewater upgrades.

The proposed park upgrade is part of Te Rā Nui - Eastern Porirua Development Project work - a partnership between Porirua City Council, Kāinga Ora and Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira.

As part of the consultation, we want the community’s feedback on proposed easements and temporary closures of the park and a part of Bothamley Park in order to do the work.

The temporary closures are expected to be for about 18 months. As the park is a popular location for sports, the Council is working with the sports clubs affected to provide space when the fields are out of action.

The redevelopment design incorporates feedback received from engagement led by Te Rā Nui in 2021 and 2022, and further community workshops held last year. The plan is to construct a wetland at the northern end of Cannons Creek Park where it meets Bothamley Park. There will also be stormwater and wastewater upgrades carried out to improve the wastewater network and water quality in Kenepuru Stream catchment and Te Awarua-o-Porirua Harbour.

Other upgrades include a new shared path network, pedestrian connections, sportsfield and drainage improvements, landscape planting and new park furniture to enhance the park for users.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker says she is pleased to see the project get to this point.

"This redevelopment will make the park more resilient and turn it into an even more usable space. I am really looking forward to seeing the finished result."

The project is funded by Kāinga Ora and if granted approval, work is planned to begin this summer on the wetland development. Copies of the proposal can be found at all Porirua City libraries, and at our Customer Service Centre at 16 Cobham Court.

haveyoursay.poriruacity.govt.nz.

© Scoop Media

