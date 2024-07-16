Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Leave Mobility Parks For Those In Need External

Tuesday, 16 July 2024, 1:18 pm
Press Release: Porirua City Council

Mobility parking spaces (Photo/Supplied)

Mobility parking spaces around Porirua are there for people who need them most, and help overcome barriers to accessing services and shops. The parks are clearly marked with signage and a disability symbol, and are wider than standard parking spaces.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker says to use a mobility parking space, you must display a current mobility parking permit on your vehicle’s dashboard.

"It’s important these parks are kept available for those who need them and used only by people displaying a mobility permit. People using parks without a permit can be fined $150," says Mayor Baker.

Our website has a map showing the location of mobility parks that Porirua City Council manages or are on Council land. There is also a list of the parks and time restrictions, along with information about how to apply for a permit.

With a permit, you can park for:

- double the time allowed for any time restriction less than 30 minutes

- one hour more than any time restriction of 30 minutes or longer

- one hour longer than the time you’ve paid for.

All but three of the 64 Council-managed carparks are free (charges apply for two parks in Ferry Place and one in Hagley St).

CCS Disability Action and Sommerville Disability Support Services both issue and renew mobility permits and there are short- and long-term permits people can apply for. CCS has a dedicated mobility parking hub - 0800 662 7275 or 0800 MOB PARK - which has more information about who is eligible and how to apply.

Permits must be valid, clearly displayed and only used by the permit holder if they need to get in and out of the vehicle. If the permit holder is staying in the vehicle, they should park in a standard parking space (not a designated mobility parking space).

poriruacity.govt.nz/mobility-parking

