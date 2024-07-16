Road Blocked, SH4 Truck Crash, Taumarunui - Central

Police are responding to a single vehicle crash involving a truck and trailer on State highway 4, near Opotiki Road, Taumarunui.

The crash was reported around 2:40pm.

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Team (CVST) has been advised.

There are no serious injuries and enquires are ongoing into the crash.

Black ice is believed to have been a potential contributing factor, motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and with caution.

The road is blocked and diversions are in place, motorists are advised to taken an alternate route.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

