Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Totaliser Artifacts To Be Housed At Westland Industrial Heritage Park

Tuesday, 16 July 2024, 4:04 pm
Press Release: Westland District Council

Demolition of the Westland Racing Club’s Totaliser building at the Hokitika Racecourse begins on Monday 22 July. The removal of the building was approved by the Council in conjunction with local interest groups and Heritage NZ.

Samples of the internal structure and fixtures have been conserved as part of the process, says Erle Bencich Acting Group Manager District Assets. “We have worked closely with Heritage NZ and Heritage Hokitika to identify items of interest from the building that will be preserved. The scoring and information board, and a specific section of the wall with betting portals will be removed and transported to the Westland Industrial Heritage Park where a display will be established in the future. Due to the heritage value of the structure, it has taken some time to get to this stage.”

Work will be undertaken by Henry Adams Contracting who will remove any remaining totaliser and tower structure from the site. The work is expected to take two weeks, weather dependent.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Westland District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 