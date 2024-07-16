Totaliser Artifacts To Be Housed At Westland Industrial Heritage Park

Demolition of the Westland Racing Club’s Totaliser building at the Hokitika Racecourse begins on Monday 22 July. The removal of the building was approved by the Council in conjunction with local interest groups and Heritage NZ.

Samples of the internal structure and fixtures have been conserved as part of the process, says Erle Bencich Acting Group Manager District Assets. “We have worked closely with Heritage NZ and Heritage Hokitika to identify items of interest from the building that will be preserved. The scoring and information board, and a specific section of the wall with betting portals will be removed and transported to the Westland Industrial Heritage Park where a display will be established in the future. Due to the heritage value of the structure, it has taken some time to get to this stage.”

Work will be undertaken by Henry Adams Contracting who will remove any remaining totaliser and tower structure from the site. The work is expected to take two weeks, weather dependent.

