Arrest Made After Driver Fails To Stop For Police, Hamilton

Tuesday, 16 July 2024, 5:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Inspector Andrea McBeth, Hamilton City Area Commander:

One person has been taken into custody after failing to stop for Police in Nawton, Hamilton this morning.

Police activated lights and sirens after sighting a vehicle of interest travelling on Vernall Street around 10:50am. However, the driver continued.

Police followed the vehicle along Vernall Street where the driver turned into a driveway, exited, and attempted to flee the scene on foot but was swiftly arrested around 11am.

During the arrest, occupants of the property became aggressive towards the attending officers, who then made a call for assistance.

A Police unit responding to the call for assistance and engaged in urgent duty driving, with lights and sirens activated, was then involved in a two vehicle collision involving a member of the public’s vehicle on Kahikatea Drive.

There were no injuries to the member of the public and one officer received a minor injury to their wrist but did not require medical attention.

The Serious Crash Unit conducted a scene examination with enquiries ongoing into the incident and crash.

The 21-year-old man who failed to stop for Police is due to appear in the Hamilton District Court in the coming days on charges of assaulting police, driving without a license, and failing to stop for Police.

