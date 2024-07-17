Springlands Stormwater Work About To Start

Murphys Creek in Springlands, an important spring fed waterway

Work is about to start on the first stage of the Murphys Creek stormwater upgrade, meaning possible disruption for residents.

Murphys Creek is an environmentally important, spring-fed waterway running through Springlands.

Increased development to the northwest and concerns over the impact this would have on the quality and capacity of Murphys Creek, led to an overall stormwater plan to alleviate these impacts.

As part of this process, and in consultation with key stakeholders, a concept design known as Option G was agreed upon. This design will treat and divert a significant amount of stormwater flow from Murphys Creek to the Taylor River through a new stormwater pipeline.

A smaller amount of stormwater will also be diverted into an upgraded pipeline from Aston Street.

Findlater Construction Ltd have been awarded the contract for the Aston Street works, which include installation of a new treatment device and upsizing the stormwater pipe from Murphys Creek, through McKendry Park, Aston Street and across Murphys Road.

Works are scheduled to start late July and anticipated to run for three months.

During that time there will be restricted vehicle access to Aston Street for residents and no access for non-residents and pedestrians.

