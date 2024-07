Serious Crash, SH 36/Jackson Road, Hamurana - Bay Of Plenty

The intersection of State Highway 36 and Jackson Road, Hamurana is blocked following a crash this morning.

The crash, involving two lightweight trucks, was reported to Police at 9.30am.

One driver has sustained critical injuries and one has minor injuries.

Traffic management is being put in place and motorists are asked to follow the directions of emergency services staff.

The area is also being impacted by heavy fog and motorists are urged to drive with caution and adjust their speed to the conditions.

