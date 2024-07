Name Release, Fatal Crash, Wanaka

Police can confirm the name of the person who died in a crash at the intersection of SH84 and Anderson Road on Saturday.

He was 25-year-old Hiroto Shimura, a Japanese national.

Police would still like to hear from anyone who might have witnessed the crash, or who might have dashcam footage.

If you can assist, contact Police by calling 105, or make an online report at 105.police.govt.nz, referencing file number 240706/6871.

