Crash: SH 29, Matamata-Piako - Waikato

Motorists travelling on State Highway 29 at Te Poi should expect delays following a crash this afternoon.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash, involving a car and truck, about 12.10pm. The incident happened between Hanga and Rapurapu roads.

Initial indications suggest two people have serious injuries, one person has moderate injuries, and two people have minor injuries.

Both lanes are currently blocked and traffic management is being arranged.

