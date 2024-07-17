Buses To Replace Trains During 46-day Wairarapa Line Closure

Buses will replace trains on the Wairarapa line for 46 days between 26 December 2024 and 10 February 2025, as KiwiRail closes the rail line to carry out an ongoing programme of maintenance work, and extensive upgrades to get the line ready for faster trains and more frequent services.

Trains will also be replaced by buses on the Johnsonville line and part of the Kāpiti, Hutt Valley and Melling lines for 18 days between 26 December 2024 and 13 January 2025 to commission the new signalling system at Wellington Railway Station, as well as undertake track renewal and maintenance works.

During the Wairarapa line closure, KiwiRail will replace track, first laid in 1955, in the 8.8km Remutaka Tunnel. By Christmas KiwiRail should have about 7km left to replace, involving around 1.4km of new rails and 11,620 sleepers.

Greater Wellington Transport chair Thomas Nash says, that with a longer closure than is typical for the summer break, Metlink is working with Transdev and KiwiRail to give people plenty of advance notice of what service frequencies and local bus services will look like.

“We are committed to making sure all Wairarapa line passengers, whether they are regular commuters to Wellington or visiting tourists, are aware of the closure well before heading on holiday,” Cr Nash says.

“We’ll be communicating regularly about how, and where, to catch the bus replacements, as well as working with KiwiRail to communicate the significant work being undertaken to futureproof the rail network.

“Rail passengers will be familiar with bus replacements during the holidays, but this is the first time one of our train lines will be down into early February, which I acknowledge will be challenging for some people.

“I’d like to reassure passengers that we will be keeping a close eye on patronage and feedback to make adjustments, if necessary,” Cr Nash adds.

Metlink group manager Samantha Gain says for Metlink to improve Wairarapa rail services in the short term, and the network ahead of the new hybrid trains being introduced from 2028-29, KiwiRail must do the work now.

“Wairarapa trains are already running between 10 and 20 minutes late each day due to the old, worn track. KiwiRail has advised us that postponing this work will only slow down trains further,” Ms Gain says.

Metlink will shortly be launching an information campaign to give passengers visibility of the closure, and the wider Wairarapa line upgrade programme.

Passengers are encouraged to familiarise themselves with the buses replacing trains page, which is updated with the latest information each month: Buses replacing trains » Metlink

More information on KiwiRail’s Wairarapa line upgrade programme is available at Wairarapa Line | KiwiRail

