Further Information Sought, Ghuznee Street Hit And Run

Wednesday, 17 July 2024, 2:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Attribute to Detective Sergeant Scott Rankin:

Police investigating a fatal hit-and-run on Ghuznee Street in Wellington on Monday 17 June have identified a white Toyota Aqua whose driver may have information that could assist the investigation.

Initial enquiries indicate the driver may not have been aware they had collided with a person.

If you are the owner of this vehicle, please contact us.

We would also like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash or who saw a similar make and model car around Ghuznee Street, or heading north towards the Hutt Valley, about 10:50pm on the night of the incident.

A number of people have come forward with information and spoken to Police since this tragic incident, and we ask anyone who has not yet spoken to us to get in touch, especially if you have video of the incident.

Information can be provided to Police by calling 105 or making an online report at 105.police.govt.nz using “Update Report”.

Please reference the file number 240617/0598.

