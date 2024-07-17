Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Police Open Recruitment Pipeline To Thousands Of Additional Applicants

Wednesday, 17 July 2024, 2:44 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police is today announcing changes to its eligibility criteria which will allow people on their restricted driver’s licence to apply to become a Police Officer.

Assistant Commissioner Jill Rogers says the changes increase the potential pool of new recruits by thousands of people, with more than 250,000 people currently holding a restricted licence in New Zealand.

“Our standards remain very high and that will not change. But we know elements of our selection criteria were creating unnecessary barriers for people who would otherwise make exceptional candidates.

“Applicants with a restricted licence will still need to obtain a full licence before starting their training, but by allowing them to apply we can get them into the recruitment pipeline sooner.”

The changes also include a return to the 2017 eligibility criteria which allows people who hold a residency visa that enables them to work in New Zealand to apply.

“These changes will allow many more people to apply to become a New Zealand Police officer. However, the rigorous selection process for training at the Royal New Zealand Police College remains the same,” Assistant Commissioner Rogers says.

“We are always looking for ways to increase the number of quality applications we receive.

“I’m confident these changes make that process more agile and fit-for-purpose.

“Police is already seeing an increase in applications compared to last year and is keen to continue to build on this progress.

“Increasing the number of Police Officers in our communities is critical to our vision of New Zealand being the safest country. “If you are looking for a job where you can be part of a great team of people, make a difference to your community and where no two days are the same, apply now.” Visit: newcops.govt.nz

