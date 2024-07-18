Homicide Investigation, Palmerston North

Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Deegan:

Police have opened a homicide investigation into the death of a woman at a Palmerston North address overnight.

Emergency services were called about 12.10am after reports of a person being seriously injured at a residential property in Featherston Street, Roslyn. The victim received medical attention but died at the scene.

Cordons have been put in place and a scene examination will be carried out over the following days.

This will be a shock to many in our city, however we do not believe there is a risk to the wider community. The investigation is in its early stages, but the public can expect to see an increased Police presence in the area while these enquiries are ongoing.

More information will be released proactively when it becomes available.

