Ōpōtiki Projects Work Together To Unlock Economic Potential

With Ōpōtiki harbour construction nearing completion, Ōpōtiki District Councillor Barry Howe provided an update across the ‘family of projects’ that work together to unlock the region's potential and drive the recovery of the local economy.

Councillor Howe is the Chair of the Ōpōtiki Marine Advisory Group (OMAG). OMAG was established in 2009 as a technical advisory group with representatives from the Ōpōtiki community, Ōpōtiki District Council, Whakatōhea Māori Trust Board (now Te Tāwharau o te Whakatōhea), Te Whānau a Apanui, Eastern Sea Farms Limited, Whakatōhea Mussels (Ōpōtiki) Limited, Harbour contractors HEB construction, Coastguard, Ōpōtiki Marine Industrial Zone (OMAI), and Toi-EDA.

“OMAG is in the unique position of having a view across all the different parts that work together in and around aquaculture in the Ōpōtiki district. I recently attended a session on the blue economy put on by Toi EDA. I think the name ‘blue economy’ fits us well – the various projects are all about the sustainable use of our precious ocean resources to grow economically.

“Building the harbour walls, funded by Bay of Plenty Regional Council and Kānoa, is one piece of the puzzle. That project is getting very close to having an opening date – a chance to cut the symbolic ribbon and welcome the public and a few dignitaries along to mark this milestone,” Mr Howe said.

Mr Howe reiterated that the opening of the Ōpōtiki Harbour marked a significant milestone, but it isn’t an end point. He explained that there was a ‘family of projects’ that worked together to make sure Ōpōtiki reached its full potential in aquaculture and marine industries.

“We have all three local iwi involved in this work and all have a stake in our waterspace – businesses, leases, farms, spat, research and all sorts of things. It is such exciting potential in this area. Globally, aquaculture is a growing industry, we’re world leaders and this is reflected in the growth in these industries in the rich Bay of Plenty waters.

“In addition, on the western side of Pākihikura, there is work to get the private marina, OMAI, up and running so that those boats can come in from the farms, through our harbour walls and safely moor and unload at a commercial wharf. While the small Ōpōtiki wharf is being upgraded and is a great interim solution, in the longer term we need that dedicated space to keep commercial boats moving and (preferably) separate from smaller recreational boats,” Mr Howe said.

Each of the projects and industries have different funding, owners and priorities, but work together to maximise the economic and social benefits for the Ōpōtiki district.

“Each of these are a benefit for us here in their own right – the mussel farm, the harvesting and boats, the opportunities for research, the spat hatchery, upgrades to the wharf and facilities for recreational boaties, and the all-tides access we get from the harbour walls. But when they all come together, the benefits increase so much more. They really are more than the sum of their parts.

“Locally, we are already seeing some of the impacts with more jobs and more opportunities around the place. We want those to keep growing. Particularly, when we get that commercial berthage and marina up and operating, that opens up new industries or better options for boat repairs and maintenance, charters, skilled boatbuilding and all those jobs all come online,” Mr Howe said.

There are several significant milestones coming up, particularly the formal opening of the harbour walls and upgrade Ōpōtiki wharf, with the first mussels unloaded on the wharf shortly after. Workforce projects are seeing more trainees coming through several programmes, particularly the Mayor’s Taskforce For Jobs driver licence programme and local apprenticeships.

Follow the Ōpōtiki District Council Facebook page and website for more information on each of these events and celebrations.

