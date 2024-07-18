NZVA Backs International Welfare Group Calling For An End To The Promotion Of Extreme Body Shapes In Dogs

Advertising companies, media, and social media content producers need to stop using images that normalise dogs bred with extreme conformations that are harmful to the animals’ health and wellbeing.

That’s the message from the International Collective on Extreme Conformations in Dogs ( ICECDogs), a group formed to address the issue of dogs being bred to enhance extreme body shapes to the point that they no longer resemble the dog’s ancestral appearance. While certain physical attributes, such as short legs and flat faces, may be perceived by the public as desirable or funny, in reality, they can seriously impact the health and wellbeing of the animal. For instance, bulging eyes can lead to ulcers; flat faced dogs (brachycephalic) can experience serious breathing issues, and excessive folds can contribute to skin conditions.

The New Zealand Veterinary Association (NZVA) Te Pae Kīrehe fully supports the position and release of the document, International Guidelines on the Use of Imagery of Dogs with Extreme Conformations in Advertising by ICECDogs. NZVA Head of Veterinary Services (Companion Animals) Sally Cory said as a society we need to stop normalising abnormal body shapes and the conditions that result, for example snoring in dogs. "Veterinarians regularly treat dogs with obstructed airways that can’t exercise or move freely, and it can become very serious very quickly," she says. "When people constantly see images of dogs with extreme conformations in ads, they become more and more normalised, but dog owners need to be aware that purchasing a dog for a certain unnatural attribute could actually result in their dog experiencing a lifetime of pain and suffering."

The NZVA does not advocate for banning breeds, it instead aims to educate the public to make informed decisions, and to help reduce the demand for dogs bred with extreme conformations.

In the past 10 years, veterinarians across the world have noticed an increase in people choosing dogs with extreme conformations that are perceived as cute or appealing. These attributes have been widely normalised on everything from social media posts and advertisements, to greeting cards and merchandise. ICECDogs encourages members of the public to report cases where extreme conformations have been used publicly to advertising standards authorities around the world and to contact advertisers directly to raise awareness about the issue.

The working group points out that many advertisers and social media influencers are simply unaware of the issue and are likely to withdraw inappropriate imagery if informed. ICECDogs’ general advice to advertisers and publishers is to err on the side of welfare caution and to avoid using any images of dogs where there are any concerns about extreme conformation. Content creators should instead opt for images of physically healthy dogs that promote positive health and welfare.

NZVA Companion Animal Veterinarians (CAV) President Becky Murphy said the welfare of dogs should always be prioritised over looks and the media has a responsibility, along with breeders, kennel clubs, veterinarians, and puppy purchasers, to ensure positive change.

"From an advertisers’ perspective, it’s definitely a case of when you know better, you should do better," she says. "We know that using dogs with extreme conformation in advertising has led to the increased demand for these dogs that are often bred for appearance and supply, over health and welfare, and outside of any meaningful rules and regulations."

UK Brachycephalic Working Group Chairperson Dr Dan O’Neill said millions of dogs continue to suffer worldwide every year from extreme and unnecessary body shapes. "This new ICECDogs’ message will hopefully contribute to the ongoing worldwide movement to instead celebrate healthy body shapes in dogs," he said.

ICECDogs’ International Guidelines on the Use of Imagery of Dogs with Extreme Conformations in Advertising state images of dogs that should not be published include:

- Flat-faces (brachycephaly) - A characteristic that commonly leads to health issues including difficulty breathing and eye ulcers.

- Clearly overshot or undershot jaw - Can affect the dog’s ability to eat and promotes dental disease.

- Large and protruding eyes - Increase the risk of eye damage and infection.

- Shortened twisted legs (chondrodysplasia) - Dogs with excessively short legs and a disproportionately long body frequently suffer spinal and neurological problems.

- Facial and body skin folds - Commonly leads to skin infections and pain.

- Bulging or domed skull - Associated with brain diseases, such as hydrocephalus and brain herniation.

- Eyelids turned-in or turned-out - Commonly leads to lifelong painful eye problems such as infections and corneal ulcers. This can be caused when the eyelashes or hair rubs on the cornea (entropion) or the eyelids droop, so the front of the eye is not cleaned with each blink (ectropion).

- Tailessness at birth or deformed twisted tails- Results in dogs communicating less effectively with other dogs.

- Disproportionately broad head and shoulders - Often results in an inability to deliver puppies without surgical intervention when combined with a narrow pelvis.

- Sloped backs with excessively low rear end and excessively flexed hind legs - Commonly associated with movement problems.

