Two Penguin Chicks Born At Symbio Wildlife Park

Symbio Wildlife Park is thrilled to announce the hatching of two Little Penguin chicks. This exciting milestone marks a new chapter in our commitment to wildlife conservation and education, and we are eager to share the news with our visitors and the community.

(Photo/Supplied)

Wanda and Elouera, who hatched on June 6th, are settling in well at Symbio Wildlife Park. The pair have waddled their way into keepers hearts already. The duo will remain off display for the time being, and are expected to make their debut in August when they venture outside for their very first swim!

At around eight weeks of age, Little Penguin chicks are fully feathered and are close to adult size. They then head out to fend for themselves, instinctively knowing how to swim and feed. All Little Penguins need to replace their old and worn feathers so that they can maintain a plumage that is waterproof.

Little Penguins, known scientifically as Eudyptula minor, are the smallest species of penguin, standing just over a foot tall. They are native to the southern coastlines of Australia and New Zealand and are celebrated for their charming blue feathers and endearing waddle.

These incredible birds joined Symbio in December 2023, at the grand opening of our Penguin Shores habitat. Penguin shores is home to 10 (now 12!) adorable Little Penguins and is an oasis. With above ground and underwater viewing areas, it’s the perfect place to watch our Penguin colony up close!

Visitors to Symbio Wildlife Park now have the unique opportunity to witness the growth and development of these adorable chicks. Our dedicated team of keepers are on hand to provide insights into the lives of Little Penguins and the important role we can all play in their protection in the wild.

We invite everyone to come and celebrate this wonderful event with us. While you’re here, don’t miss the opportunity to cuddle a koala, feed our friendly kangaroos, and explore the many other attractions Symbio Wildlife Park has to offer.

