Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Queen Charlotte Drive 1-hour Closures Early Next Week

Thursday, 18 July 2024, 3:25 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Three other work sites on Queen Charlotte Drive remain including the construction of a culvert beside the closure site (Photo/Supplied)

On Monday 22 and Tuesday 23 July, Marlborough Roads Recovery have planned closures on Queen Charlotte Drive, from the Moenui Road intersection for 500m towards Havelock.

The closures will be in place from 9am to 3pm with openings on the hour, every hour to clear waiting traffic. The closures are for the installation of anchors to a retaining wall being built at this site.

Due to the narrowness of the road for the safety of road users and crews, a closure is needed for this critical part of the wall’s construction.

Outside of these closure dates and times, works will be under stop/go traffic management at this site. These works are expected to be completed by the end of the month.

In addition to the closures, three other active work sites remain on Queen Charlotte Drive between Cullen Point and Ngākuta Bay under stop/go traffic management.

Road users are advised to expect delays during this time.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 