Queen Charlotte Drive 1-hour Closures Early Next Week

Three other work sites on Queen Charlotte Drive remain including the construction of a culvert beside the closure site (Photo/Supplied)

On Monday 22 and Tuesday 23 July, Marlborough Roads Recovery have planned closures on Queen Charlotte Drive, from the Moenui Road intersection for 500m towards Havelock.

The closures will be in place from 9am to 3pm with openings on the hour, every hour to clear waiting traffic. The closures are for the installation of anchors to a retaining wall being built at this site.

Due to the narrowness of the road for the safety of road users and crews, a closure is needed for this critical part of the wall’s construction.

Outside of these closure dates and times, works will be under stop/go traffic management at this site. These works are expected to be completed by the end of the month.

In addition to the closures, three other active work sites remain on Queen Charlotte Drive between Cullen Point and Ngākuta Bay under stop/go traffic management.

Road users are advised to expect delays during this time.

