Police Charge Driver Over Near Miss In Takapuna

A North Shore man will face court over a driving incident in which a woman narrowly avoided being seriously – or fatally – injured.

Police have been investigating the incident on Anzac Street in Takapuna, which occurred at around 10.43pm on 29 May.

Sergeant Christopher Lindsay, from the Waitematā East Enquiries Team, says a vehicle had allegedly been seen doing burnouts on the street at the time.

“A worker from a nearby restaurant stepped out onto the footpath for a break when this vehicle lost control and mounted the footpath at speed.

“The woman managed to duck back into the restaurant in time and narrowly avoided being hit.

“It is probably by sheer luck that we were not investigating a fatality because of this idiotic behaviour.”

Having nearly hit a pedestrian, the driver scarpered from the area and did not stop to check on the woman.

However, a Police investigation has now identified the vehicle, as well as the driver allegedly behind the wheel at the time.

“Our team have carried out an extensive area canvas for CCTV footage and information to assist the investigation,” Sergeant Lindsay says.

“We have since identified the vehicle that we will allege was involved.

“Police acknowledge Takapuna businesses for their assistance in this matter.”

A 19-year-old man has this week been summonsed to the North Shore District Court on a charge of dangerous driving.

He will appear in court on 25 July 2024.

Sergeant Lindsay says: “The public should be able to feel safe on our roads, free from preventable incidents such as this.

“When this sort of illegal behaviour happens on the road, those drivers not only put other motorists and members of the community in danger, they also put themselves at risk.”

