Unexplained Death, Mangere East, Counties Manakau

18 July 2024

Police are conducting enquiries after a person was located deceased in Mangere East, this evening.

Emergency services responded to a Bari Lane residential address around 4:20pm, after the a resident was located deceased.

A scene guard is in place while Police conduct a scene examination, and a post-mortem examination is due to take place tomorrow.

Enquiries are ongoing including speaking with neighbours in the area and those known to the deceased.

If you have any information that may assist Police in our investigation please contact us on 105 and reference event number: P059382398.

More information will be released when we are in a position to do so.

