Double Win For Canterbury Teen

Friday, 19 July 2024, 8:40 am
Press Release: Blue Light

Caption: Overall Excellence and Peer’s Choice Award Winner Michael Reynolds and Blue Light National Programmes  Manager Hannah Ward. (Photo/Supplied)

“My leadership qualities are shown in the two awards I won at graduation,” says Michael Reynolds (17) who  achieved an impressive double win at Blue Light’s Life Skills Camp held at the Burnham Military Base from  17 – 21 June 2024. Michael who lives in Akaroa, walked away with two of the three top awards - the Overall  Excellence Award and the Peer’s Choice Award - impressing both the New Zealand Defence Force and his  fellow participants. 

Reflecting on his experience, Michael shared, "During this camp, I learnt many things like leadership, self discipline, and teamwork. I made friends, role-modelled the younger people and helped to maintain respect  between staff and youth." 

Michael's enthusiasm for the camp activities was evident. "I really enjoyed the activities like the high ropes,  the Antarctic Centre, and just being on base," and he believes other young people should attend.  

"I recommend this course to anyone who is keen on the idea of joining the service or just to step up and try  some new things," Michael states.  

Michael was referred to the Blue Light Life Skills Camp by Senior Constable and Youth Aid Officer Bruce Ward from Canterbury Blue Light. When asked about referring young people to Blue Light Life Skills, Senior  Constable Ward stated, "Seeing the sense of achievement on the faces of these youth when they finish the  camp makes it well worth the effort in encouraging them to attend." 

This highly successful programme has been run by New Zealand Blue Light in partnership with the NZ Defence  Force for the past 12 years and has adventure-based experiential learning as a key part of the programme.  The programme provides 14-17-year-olds with critical life skills such as self-development, self-control, and  teamwork that will enable young people to be successful at home, school, communities, and employment. 

Up to 12 courses are held each year in Auckland, Trentham, Central North Island and Burnham locations.

