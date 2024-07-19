Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Public Feedback Sought On How Air Quality Managed In Otago - ORC

Friday, 19 July 2024, 9:35 am
Press Release: Otago Regional Council

Caption: Inversion layer above Alexandra, earlier this month: Credit: ORC files

People across Otago are being encouraged to give their feedback on how to best manage air quality, with 17 drop-in sessions across Otago starting at the end of the month.

ORC’s Scientist, Air Quality Sarah Harrison says while Otago’s air quality has generally improved over the past 20 years, there is still more to do to meet the National Environmental Standard for Air Quality.

“Our monitoring and research show the main cause of Otago’s air pollution is from solid fuel burners used in home heating, but there are other sources including rural outdoor burning, industrial and vehicle emissions,” Ms Harrison says.

Between 29 July and 22 August, there will be 17 in-person sessions at 11 locations across Otago, plus two online sessions. Feedback can also be provided online anytime.

“We’re encouraging people from all around Otago to either come to a session or join us on-line to give their feedback on air quality,” she says.

Caption: A recent outdoor burn in Central Otago attracting ORC attention. Credit: ORC files

She says the key pollutant in Otago, particulate matter, mostly comes from home heating emissions. 

“Air quality can be especially poor in parts of Otago because of the unique climate and landscape. We can have very cold winters and the geography and atmospheric conditions often act to trap pollution at ground level,” Ms Harrison says.

Given a warm home is vital during Otago’s cold winters, burning wood or coal is the most economical way to keep warm, but not all fuels and burners are created equal, causing variability of emissions.

“The types of fuels and burner technology people use have a huge influence on air quality, as do the way they are operated,” Ms Harrison says.

The other three main areas of concern are outdoor burning, vehicle emissions and industrial emissions. Odour, dust, and agricultural spraying are other air pollutants that may impact some Otago residents

“If people are seeing or feeling the effect of any of these, we want to know about them, so we can better manage air quality and consider what education, alternatives or mitigations could be put in place, to support rules in any plans,” she says.

 She highlights that at this time of year, corresponding with natural inversion layers, towns such as Alexandra, Cromwell and Arrowtown and some Dunedin suburbs can sometimes see an increase in pollutants from home heating smoke being “trapped” within the inversion layer.

In another example of seasonal air quality issues, Ms Harrison notes that within the last two months, outdoor burning incidents have generated more than 50 complaints to ORC, prompting staff to make 18 “educational visits”, plus other follow-up actions.

General Manager Planning and Transport, Anita Dawe, says “ORC’s Regional Plan: Air is now due for review, so this is a good time to also refresh ORC’s wider strategy, which includes the Plan and other actions aimed at improving air quality.” 

In person sessions and online feedback

Anytime online feedback, go to orc.govt.nz/freshair and make a submission by 26 August.

In-person sessions

Mosgiel - Monday, 29 July, 12–2pm. Mosgiel Coronation Hall, 97 Gordon Road

Dunedin - Tuesday, 30 July, 12–2pm and 4–7pm. Otago Museum, H D Skinner Annex – Theomin Balcony, corner of Great King and Frederick Streets 

 Ōamaru - Thursday, 1 August, 12–2pm and 4–6:30pm. Ōamaru Opera House, 94 Thames Street 

 Balclutha - Tuesday, 13 August, 12–2pm. Cross Recreation Centre, 18 Glasgow Street 

 Milton - Tuesday, 13 August,  4–7pm. Tokomairiro Community Hub, corner of Union and Shakespeare Streets 

 Ranfurly - Wednesday, 14 August,  4–7pm. Maniototo Golf Club, 72 Tyrone Street

Arrowtown - Tuesday, 20 August, 1-3pm and 4–6pm. Arrowtown Community Centre, Jack Reid Park, 12 Centennial Avenue 

 Wānaka - Tuesday, 20 August, 12-2pm and 4–7pm. Wānaka Recreation Centre, 41 Sir Tim Wallis Drive 

 Alexandra - Wednesday, 21 August, 12–2pm and 4–7pm. Alexandra Community Centre, 15 Skird Street 

 Cromwell - Wednesday, 21 August, 12:30pm-2:30pm and 4–7pm. Cromwell and Districts Presbyterian Church, 10 Elspeth Street 

 Roxburgh - Thursday, 22 August, 12–3pm. Roxburgh Service Centre, 120 Scotland Street 

Online sessions (interactive webinar) Find link at orc.govt.nz/freshair

Monday, 5 August, 12.30–1.30pm 

Monday, 5 August,  7–8pm 

