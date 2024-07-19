Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Following ‘positive Lines Of Inquiry’ Into Palmerston North Homicide

Friday, 19 July 2024, 10:14 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Detective Inspector Craig Sheridan, Central District Investigations Manager:

Police conducting a homicide investigation into the death of a woman in Roslyn Palmerston North yesterday, are now following positive lines of enquiry to identify those involved.

Emergency services were called to the Featherston Street address around 12.10am after reports of a person being seriously injured. The victim received medical attention but died at the scene.

Central District Police CIB continue our work to piece together the circumstances leading up to the woman’s death.

The deceased will be removed from the scene today and is yet to be formally identified with a post-mortem examination due to take place this afternoon.

Police investigators, along with forensic specialists and ESR scientists will remain on scene into the weekend conducting a scene examination.

Further information will be released when we are in a position to do so.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 