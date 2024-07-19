Police Following ‘positive Lines Of Inquiry’ Into Palmerston North Homicide

Attributable to Detective Inspector Craig Sheridan, Central District Investigations Manager:

Police conducting a homicide investigation into the death of a woman in Roslyn Palmerston North yesterday, are now following positive lines of enquiry to identify those involved.

Emergency services were called to the Featherston Street address around 12.10am after reports of a person being seriously injured. The victim received medical attention but died at the scene.

Central District Police CIB continue our work to piece together the circumstances leading up to the woman’s death.

The deceased will be removed from the scene today and is yet to be formally identified with a post-mortem examination due to take place this afternoon.

Police investigators, along with forensic specialists and ESR scientists will remain on scene into the weekend conducting a scene examination.

Further information will be released when we are in a position to do so.

