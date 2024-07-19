Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Webinar: Climate Adaptation Act: Building A Durable Future

Friday, 19 July 2024, 10:23 am
Press Release: EDS

Following on from our in-person launch in Auckland, we're pleased to be able to offer the presentation as an online event.

Join Raewyn Peart, EDS’s Policy Director and the report’s author, as she outlines the key findings and recommendations included in the report.

This is the final report of Phase 1 of EDS’s Climate Change Adaptation Act: Building a Durable Future project. The report combines the lessons from three previous working papers.

This final report, Design Recommendations for a Climate Adaptation Act, sets out concrete recommendations for the design of new legislation for climate adaptation. A framework for climate adaptation is currently being considered by select committee and government is progressing policy and legislation on a cross-party basis. Our report suggests a workable and pragmatic way forward. It addresses the important issues of funding, property rights, managed relocation and fairness and draws on national and international case studies.

The Environmental Defence Society acknowledges support for the project from IAG New Zealand, ASB Bank, Beca, Wellington City Council and Auckland Council.

Date: Tuesday 30 July 2024
Time: Midday – 12.45pm
Location: online via zoom webinar
Cost: there is no cost to attend but registration is essential
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Environmental Defence Society

Environmental Defence Society

EDS speaks for the environment. It has influence.

Since 1971, EDS has been driving environmental protection in Aotearoa New Zealand through law and policy change. That's why it's one of this country's most influential non- profit organisations when it comes to achieving better environmental outcomes.

EDS has expertise in key disciplines including law, planning, landscape and science. It operates as a policy think-tank, a litigation advocate, and a collaborator – bringing together the private and public sectors for constructive engagement.

EDS runs conferences and seminars on topical issues, including an annual Environmental Summit and the Climate Change and Business Conference.

EDS is a registered charity and donations to it are tax-deductible.

Contact Environmental Defence Society

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 