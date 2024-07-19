Webinar: Climate Adaptation Act: Building A Durable Future

Following on from our in-person launch in Auckland, we're pleased to be able to offer the presentation as an online event.

Join Raewyn Peart, EDS’s Policy Director and the report’s author, as she outlines the key findings and recommendations included in the report.

This is the final report of Phase 1 of EDS’s Climate Change Adaptation Act: Building a Durable Future project. The report combines the lessons from three previous working papers.

This final report, Design Recommendations for a Climate Adaptation Act, sets out concrete recommendations for the design of new legislation for climate adaptation. A framework for climate adaptation is currently being considered by select committee and government is progressing policy and legislation on a cross-party basis. Our report suggests a workable and pragmatic way forward. It addresses the important issues of funding, property rights, managed relocation and fairness and draws on national and international case studies.

The Environmental Defence Society acknowledges support for the project from IAG New Zealand, ASB Bank, Beca, Wellington City Council and Auckland Council.

Date: Tuesday 30 July 2024 Time: Midday – 12.45pm Location: online via zoom webinar Cost: there is no cost to attend but registration is essential

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media