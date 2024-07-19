Winter Conditions On South Island Highways - Drivers Urged To Take Extra Care

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is urging people driving on South Island highways to slow down and take extra care with fog, ice and snow continuing to affect roads as winter conditions bite.

With many people on holiday and exploring unfamiliar roads, it’s especially important to adjust to the winter conditions in the south, says Nicole Felts, Journey Manager for NZTA in Otago and Southland.

“Our contractors are working hard to keep the roads safe – they are out in force applying grit and clearing snow where and when needed – but we also need drivers to do their part. We’re urging people to please drive to the conditions and make it a memorable holiday for the right reasons.”

Ms Felts urged drivers to slow down and anticipate slippery surfaces on bridge decks, corners and areas that miss out on the sun in winter.

“It is great to see tourist numbers boosting many small towns, but we all need to be aware that many drivers are out of familiar territory and everyone needs to build in patience. Give other drivers a bit more space and keep the stress on the highways to a minimum.”

How we tackle the slippery problem of winter ice

NZTA contractors have two primary responses to ice on the highways – the spraying of ice-preventing CMA (Calcium Magnesium Acetate) and the application of grit where ice is already forming.

CMA is used with targeted coverage prior to the onset of frosts where ice is expected, while grit is used reactively, generally applied as ice is forming on the road surface. While the application of grit helps to improve traction, the presence of grit on the road surface is also an important indication for drivers that ice is present on the road surface, and extra care is required.

On any given day during winter there will be several trucks spreading grit on South Island highways. The trucks are all well-lit, and display clear signage telling drivers that grit is being applied. The trucks generally travel at a slower speed to ensure the grit is spread evenly, and we ask drives to slow down and take care around these vehicles.

The passes may be slippery

Places like the Milford Road (SH94), the Lindis Pass connecting Otago and Canterbury, Burkes Pass in South Canterbury and the Arthur’s Pass and Porters Pass routes linking the West Coast and Canterbury are places where slippery conditions are common during winter. The route into Dunedin from the north over the Leith Saddle is frequently slippery in the morning, as is SH88 out to Port Chalmers on the west side of the harbour.

Tips for safe journeys this winter

Drive slower than you normally would – it only takes a split second to lose control in wet or icy conditions.

Avoid sudden braking or turning movements that could cause you to skid.

Accelerate smoothly and brake gently.

Use your highest gear when travelling uphill and your lowest downhill.

For vehicles without anti-skid braking systems, to avoid skidding or sliding, smoothly pump the brake pedal in short bursts rather than pressing long and hard.

Drive at a safe travelling distance because it takes longer to stop on slippery roads.

In winter, especially in frosty or icy weather, double the two-second rule and leave a safe distance between you and the car you’re following.

When travelling in fog, rain or snow, drive with your lights dipped for increased safety.

Makes sure everyone is wearing their seat belt throughout the full journey.

Plan your trip to avoid the coldest times of the day or night if you can.

Do you know how to fit snow chains? Advice and videos here:

https://www.thesnowchasers.com/blog/fitting-snow-chains-and-winter-driving-in-new-zealand

To check the weather conditions and advice from MetService: https://www.metservice.com/warnings/home

To check any highways restrictions or warnings: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions/ or phone 0800 4 HIGHWAYS

Queenstown Lakes District local roads (including the Crown Range between Queenstown and Wānaka): https://www.facebook.com/QLDCinfo/

More winter driving tips here: https://nzta.govt.nz/safety/driving-safely/driving-to-the-conditions/winter-driving

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nztasouthisland/

Facebook Otago & Southland: https://www.facebook.com/nztaos/

Twitter: twitter.com/WakaKotahi_news

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

