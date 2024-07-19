Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Your Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter Carries Out 32 Life Saving Missions In June

Friday, 19 July 2024, 11:52 am
Press Release: Grassroots Rescue Helicopter

(Photo/Supplied)

The Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter carried out 32 life-saving missions within the  Manawatu and Whanganui regions over the month of June. The Grassroots Trust Rescue  Helicopter crew responded to a wide range of emergency situations, including 9 inter hospital transfers, 1 medical emergency, 14 remote/rural related incidents, 2 motor vehicle  accidents, and 6 miscellaneous missions. A few noticeable hotspots included, Palmerston North Hospital which had 7 inter-hospital transfers take place, and Whanganui Hospital,  which had 2 inter-hospital transfers over the month.  

The month started out with the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter being tasked to  Whanganui Hospital for a male in his 50s who was experiencing a serious cardiac event. The  patient was transported to Wellington Hospital for further treatment. 

In the early hours of Monday morning, June 3rd, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was  tasked to Palmerston North Hospital for a male in his teens who sustained burn injuries from  a fire. The patient was flown to Hutt Hospital for further treatment. 

Later that afternoon, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Otaki for a  female in her 40s who sustained fracture injuries after she was kicked by a horse. The  patient was transported to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment. 

On Friday afternoon, June 7th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to  Lower Hutt for a male in his 30s who sustained fracture injuries after falling from his bike  while cycling. The patient was transported to Wellington Hospital for further treatment. 

On Sunday afternoon, June 9th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was tasked to  Ohakune for a male in his 60s who was experiencing a serious cardiac event. The patient  was transported to Wellington Hospital for further treatment. 

On Wednesday afternoon, June 12th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched  to Levin for a male who was experiencing a serious allergic reaction. The patient was  transported to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment. 

The following morning, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to  Palmerston North Hospital for a male in his 60s who was suffering from a serious cardiac  event. The patient was transported to Wellington Hospital for further treatment.

On Sunday afternoon, June 16th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was tasked to  Feilding for a male in his 30s who sustained multiple fracture injuries after being involved in  an MVA. The patient was transported to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment. 

On Monday morning, June 17th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to  Waiouru for a male in his 20s who was experiencing a serious medical condition. The patient  was transported to Whanganui Hospital for further treatment. 

In the early hours of Friday morning, June 21st, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was  dispatched to Foxpine for a male in his 50s who was suffering from a serious cardiac event.  The patient was transported to Wellington Hospital for further treatment. 

On Saturday evening, June 22nd, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was tasked to  Ohakune for a female who sustained multiple trauma injuries after a substantial fall. The  patient was swiftly flown to Whanganui Hospital for further treatment. 

The following afternoon, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Kumeroa  for a female in her teens who sustained a fractured wrist after falling from her horse while  riding in a remote location. The patient was transported to Palmerston North Hospital for  further treatment. 

On Wednesday afternoon, June 26th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched  to Palmerston North Hospital for a female in her 20s who was experiencing pregnancy  difficulties. The patient was transported to Wellington Hospital for further treatment. 

On Thursday evening, June 27th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Otaki  Domain for a female in her 60s who was experiencing a serious cardiac condition. The  patient was transported to Wellington Hospital for further treatment. 

The month ended with the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter being dispatched to Havelock  North for a male in his 50s who sustained lower leg fracture injuries after he fell from his  bike. Due to the remote location, the patient required extraction by winch before being  transported to Hastings Hospital for further treatment. 

The fast response of your rescue helicopter and its highly trained crew ensures that patients  receive the best care as quickly as possible. These life-saving missions happen every day  and it’s what happens next that makes the difference… you make that difference. Donate to  your Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter at https://give.rescue.org.nz/event/grassroots trust-rescue-helicopter/donate

