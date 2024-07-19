All Washed Up: Police Make Arrest Over Burglary External

Police have poured cold water over a burglar’s break-in at a laundromat overnight.

At around 12.15am, a man allegedly broke into the business near Birkenhead.

Inspector Todd Moore-Carter, Area Prevention Manager for Waitematā East Police, says the man allegedly stole property from the business.

“Information reported to Police at the time included that the offender had left the scene in a van, which was relayed to staff working across the North Shore.”

A Police unit sighted a van matching the description, with incorrect plates, near Glenfield around 30 minutes later.

“Staff attempted to get the vehicle to stop, but it drove away at speed,” Inspector Moore-Carter says.

A decision was made not to pursue the vehicle and instead it was monitored heading north toward Ōrewa.

Inspector Moore-Carter says spikes were successfully deployed as the vehicle exited Ōrewa Bridge, bringing the vehicle to a stop.

“The driver ran on foot to Ōrewa Beach, and our staff were quickly on scene.

“He waded into waist-height water, and we continued to engage with him for a short period of time.

“Cold hard reality kicked in and he came back to shore to be taken into custody.”

Police have since charged the 35-year-old man with burglary and failing to stop, and he will appear in the North Shore District Court today.

