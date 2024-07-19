Navigators To Help With Station Safety In Porirua

From Monday there will be a new safety presence at Porirua Railway Station to help people feel safe and connected.

In recent weeks, Porirua City Council staff have coordinated a working group to explore options around safety of young people and the wider community at the railway station, bus terminals and other hot spots around the city.

The Rangatahi Initiative Board (a regional cross-agency leadership group) was previously approached by local stakeholders with concerns around rising violence and anti-social behaviour by teenagers at transport hubs in Porirua. This led to the Regional Public Service Commissioner’s Office commissioning a responsive pilot to contract local youth providers to patrol the identified areas from Term 4 2023 to Term 2 2024. This pilot provided the background needed to expand into the collaborative community response now being launched.

Three safety officers, named Mau Te Rongo Navigators, will provide a highly visible presence at the Porirua Station between 7am and 9am, and 3.30pm and 5.30pm. They are funded for the next six months, through the Ministry of Social Development’s Projects in Communities Fund.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker said having navigators around to lend a helping hand would help rangatahi, and the wider community, feel safe and connected.

"We want everyone to feel safe and welcome in Porirua, so we’re happy to have been able to help pull this fantastic initiative together," she said.

Mau To Rongo Navigators will coordinate with community police patrols to provide extra visibility and reassurance to the public. They will also build connections with public transport users and support agencies and offer insights into emerging risks and challenges.

"The Mau Te Rongo navigators will be on hand to engage, assist or just have a chat with anyone who needs assistance. This is a really positive step, and we look forward to seeing them out and about," Mayor Baker said.

The initiative starts on Monday 22 July, to align with the start of the school term.

The wider working group consists of Piri'anga Alofa Pacific and Community Services, Regional Public Service Office, The 502, Porirua Police, Transdev, Metlink, Ngāti Toa Rangatira, and Council.

To meet the Mau Te Rongo Navigators, check out this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oF2F1Fgv5RI

