Update On Māngere East Sudden Death

Police are continuing to investigate the sudden death of a woman in Māngere East on Thursday.

Enquiries have been ongoing since the woman was located deceased at an address on Bari Lane after 4.20pm.

At the time, the circumstances surrounding her death were unexplained.

Today, a post mortem examination was carried out, with formal identification procedures still ongoing.

At this point, we are still treating the woman’s death as unexplained, and we will continue to carry out some additional enquiries into the matter.

A scene examination has been ongoing today, and Police anticipate that this will be concluded before the end of the day.

