NZ Transport Agency Traffic Bulletin: SH1 Brynderwyn Hills Re-opens

State Highway 1 through the Brynderwyn Hills has re-opened, with a temporary 30km/h speed restriction in place.

Crews have been hard at work on-site all day clearing slip material brought down by heavy rain early this morning.

NZTA will continue monitoring the hill for any more movement to ensure it remains safe for road users.

We thank our contractors for the great work to clear the slip material, and we thank road users for their patience while this work was completed.

Roads can be closed at short notice in bad weather. Please check road and weather conditions before you travel: journeys.nzta.govt.nz.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

