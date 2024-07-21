Preliminary Results: Tauranga City Council Election
The preliminary results for the Tauranga City Council election shows Mahé Drysdale is Tauranga’s new mayor after voting closed at midday yesterday.
Mahé
Drysdale: 16,178
Greg Brownless: 10,293
Ria Hall: 8,612
Tina Salisbury: 7,183
As of midday Saturday, 20 July, the number of votes returned stands at 37.88 percent with special votes still to be counted.
|Ward
|Candidate leading as at 100 percent of returned voting papers
|Mauao/Mount Maunganui
|Jen Scoular
|Matua-Otūmoetai
|Glen Crowther
|Te Papa
|Rod Taylor
|Bethlehem
|Kevin Schuler
|Tauriko
|Marten Rozeboom
|Welcome Bay
|Hautapu Baker
|Arataki
|Rick Curach
|Pāpāmoa
|Steve Morris
|Te Awanui
|Mikaere Sydney
The final result will be announced on Thursday and the new council will be sworn in on Friday, 2 August 2024.