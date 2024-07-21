Preliminary Results: Tauranga City Council Election

The preliminary results for the Tauranga City Council election shows Mahé Drysdale is Tauranga’s new mayor after voting closed at midday yesterday.

Mahé Drysdale: 16,178

Greg Brownless: 10,293

Ria Hall: 8,612

Tina Salisbury: 7,183

As of midday Saturday, 20 July, the number of votes returned stands at 37.88 percent with special votes still to be counted.

Ward Candidate leading as at 100 percent of returned voting papers Mauao/Mount Maunganui Jen Scoular Matua-Otūmoetai Glen Crowther Te Papa Rod Taylor Bethlehem Kevin Schuler Tauriko Marten Rozeboom Welcome Bay Hautapu Baker Arataki Rick Curach Pāpāmoa Steve Morris Te Awanui Mikaere Sydney

The final result will be announced on Thursday and the new council will be sworn in on Friday, 2 August 2024.

