Volcanic Plateau Inspires New Exhibition At Taupō Museum

‘Stepping through the Ferns’ – Tongariro River Trail, pyrography on pine, 2024, Jodie Appleton.

Jodie Appleton’s first solo exhibition, From the Ashes, explores what has risen following the eruptions across the volcanic plateau that formed our region.

Having taught in Tūrangi and Taupō, Jodie is now a part-time teacher and part-time artist, developing her work by drawing with fire. Literally.

“From The Ashes is a series of drawings developed by using pyrography (drawing with fire), using heat to create marks in slabs of wood,” she says.

“When we think of burning wood we also think of the devastation that can be caused with uncontrollable forest fires. Burning the wood to create the art is a symbol of something growing from the ashes of disruption.”

Artist Jodie Appleton is holding her first solo exhibition at Taupō Museum. (Photo / Supplied)

Jodie moved to New Zealand over a decade ago bringing with her a Bachelor of Arts Honours Degree in Fine Art, before settling in the Taupō region and displaying her art in Pihanga Gallery, Tūrangi.

Jodie says a key theme running through From the Ashes is one of connection, creating links between the environment and those who explore it.

“Each piece has been carefully considered and the ideas running through the images invite the viewer to consider the awe and wonder of our environment, where it originated from, and the care we need to take to preserve our land,” she says.

“The compositions are created from my own photography of flora that has thrived along the many walking tracks and areas around Lake Taupō. They are a celebration of what we can experience if we set foot into what nature has to offer us.

“What has risen from the ashes are magical wonderlands that assist our wellness and even though they have been created by the catastrophic disruption of volcanic eruptions, they are now peaceful ecosystems that support flora and fauna to flourish.”

From The Ashes is being held in the Niven Gallery at Taupō Museum from 3 August to 9 September.

Taupō Museum is open from 10am to 4.30pm daily and entry is free for Taupō District residents with proof of address.

