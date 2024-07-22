Dr Lucy Baragwanath Appointed As New Executive Officer Of Hauraki Gulf Forum

Dr Lucy Baragwanath has been appointed Executive Officer of the Hauraki Gulf Forum, the statutory board responsible for promoting the conservation and management of the natural, historic, and physical resources of the Hauraki Gulf / Tīkapa Moana / Te Moananui-ā-Toi.

“The Hauraki Gulf faces unique challenges that must be addressed if we don’t want to risk losing the Gulf as we know it. As an Aucklander, I know how important this taonga is to our region and our country,” Dr Baragwanath says.

“I am inspired by the unwavering commitment of the intelligent and determined members of the Hauraki Gulf Forum who use their skills and experience for the benefit of the Gulf, and it is a privilege to take on this new role in supporting their work.

“The challenge we face in tackling the big issues is finding common ground between groups who have different interests across the Gulf, and I’m looking forward to ensuring the Forum’s high quality evidence and advice is recognised by decision makers.”

Co-chairs of the Forum, Nicola MacDonald and Mayor Toby Adams, have welcomed Dr Baragwanath’s appointment as Executive Officer.

“Dr Baragwanath comes to the Forum with a wealth of experience across local and central government, as well as experience across several roles in research and in the primary industries,” says Ms MacDonald.

“In situations where there are competing interests, it’s important to stay focused on where we can build relationships to achieve positive outcomes, and Dr Baragwanath’s experience in her most recent role leading the development of the Housing Action Plan for the Greater Christchurch Partnership will be a great asset to the Forum in that regard.”

Mayor Toby Adams says that among the many pressures facing the Gulf, the spread of the invasive seaweed Exotic Caulerpa is the greatest threat to our marine ecosystem.

“If we are to succeed in our goal of preserving the Gulf for future generations, we have to ensure we recognise the environmental, cultural, commercial, tourism, recreational and conservation benefits of the Gulf.

“We look forward to working with Dr Baragwanath to address the many pressures on the Gulf, which include the spread of Exotic Caulerpa, destructive fishing practices and the risk of an oil spill from the RMS Niagara wreckage.”

Dr Baragwanath began in the role of Executive Officer on 15 July, and will function as the Chief Executive of the Forum. The Executive Officer is responsible for taking forward resolutions of the Forum, ensuring adherence to the Hauraki Gulf Marine Park Act 2000, supporting the Co-Chairs and Forum Members, coordination with external stakeholders and the Forum’s management, contracts, finance and administration. Dr Baragwanath was preceded by Alex Rogers who held the role for five years.

