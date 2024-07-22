Fast-track Panel Approves New Dunedin Hospital Facilities

An independent panel has granted resource consents and confirmed a notice of requirement, subject to conditions, to construct service facilities for the new hospital in central Dunedin.

The Minister for Health and the Ministry of Health applied for resource consent and lodged a notice of requirement under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020.

The Dunedin Hospital ancillary services building is the next stage of the hospital development. It will be constructed on the Bow Lane block and a small area opposite this, as well as the airspace extending over a section of Castle Street.

Consents were previously granted for the enabling works (Stage 1), the Outpatient Building (Stage 2) and the Inpatient Building (Stage 3).

The resource consent and designation conditions are in the decision report on the page linked below.

The decision comes 136 working days after the application and notice of requirement were lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority.

The Environmental Protection Authority is not involved in the decision-making. We provide procedural advice and administrative support to the panel convenor, Judge Laurie Newhook, and the expert consenting panel he appoints.

Read the New Dunedin Hospital - Whakatuputupu ancillary services decision report

Stage 1: New Dunedin Hospital - Whakatuputupu

Stage 2: New Dunedin Hospital - Whakatuputupu Outpatient Building

Stage 3: New Dunedin Hospital - Whakatuputupu Inpatient Building

