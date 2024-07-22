Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Arrest Made In Palmerston North Homicide Investigation

Monday, 22 July 2024, 4:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Inspector Craig Sheridan, Central District Crime Manager:

A man has been arrested and charged with murder in relation to the death of Aaliyah Wilson in Roslyn last week.

Ms Wilson was found critically injured at a Featherston Street property in the early hours of Thursday 18 July. She sadly died at the scene and a homicide investigation was launched.

Early this afternoon, officers executed a search warrant at a Highbury address, and the 27-year-old man was arrested without incident.

He is due to appear before the Palmerston North District Court tomorrow.

Police are pleased to have made an arrest in this case and hope it brings some sense of reassurance to Ms Wilson’s family and the wider community.

