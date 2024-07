Fatal Crash, Amberley

Police can confirm one person has died following an incident involving an ATV in Amberley.

Emergency services were called to a property in the Omihi area just before 11:30am.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the person died at the scene.

WorkSafe have been notified and the Serious Crash Unit are in attendance.

