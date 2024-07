Fatal House Fire, Ōtaki

One person has died and one person remains in a critical condition following a house fire in Ōtaki on Sunday.

Police were notified of the fire on State Highway 1, Ōtaki at 11pm on 21 July.

The scene examination has been completed and the initial report from fire investigators indicates the fire was not suspicious.

Further enquiries will be undertaken to determine the cause of the fire, and the death will be referred to the Coroner.

