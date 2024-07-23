Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Offenders Plans Stifled, Firearm And Drugs Seized

Tuesday, 23 July 2024, 12:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Inspector Leairne Dow, Christchurch Metro Response Manager:

An offender’s plans were stifled after Police sighted and apprehended a man in possession of a firearm in Papanui last night.

Police were called to Papanui Road following a sighting of a man in possession of what was believed to be a firearm around 7:30pm.

Police swiftly responded locating and apprehending the 38-year-old man in under 10 minutes.

A sawn-off shotgun, cannabis and methamphetamine was located and seized.

He is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court today, Tuesday 23 July, on charges of preparing to commit a crime, unlawfully possessing a firearm, possessing utensils for methamphetamine, and possessing cannabis.

Police work hard to hold dangerous offenders to account, especially those who show little regard for the safety of our community.

Police continue to be out in the community ready to respond to any unlawful behaviour by gangs and anyone who believes that they are above the law.

If you witness any unlawful activity, please contact Police on 111 if there is an immediate risk to people or property.

Alternatively, you can report information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

