New Speaker Series Examines Critical Infrastructure Issues In Tauranga

Exploring, understanding and debating Tauranga’s burgeoning infrastructure issues is the focus of a new speaker series that will be hosted by Tauranga’s Urban Task Force (UTF).

The first ‘Focus Series 2024 | Infrastructure’ event will be held tomorrow morning (Wed 24 July), followed by two further events in September and October.

UTF Chair Scott Adams says it’s a chance for people to hear directly from key industry stakeholders who will share their insight and opinions on some of our city’s biggest challenges.

“As we know too well, the Tauranga property market has seen rapid growth in recent years. Our city has one of the most expensive housing markets in the world and is one of New Zealand’s least affordable places to own a home.

“Continuing to underpin the housing unaffordability issues are the significant trunk infrastructure shortfalls, due to lack of commercially viable funding tools, no future-proofing investment, and inadequate forward planning of the necessary requirements and amenities to sustain our region’s growing footprint, and subsequently demand continues to outstrip supply,” Adams says

“Our Focus Series 2024: Infrastructure is designed to examine these issues in a collective and constructive environment, and help form a coordinated strategic approach.”

UTF represents Tauranga’s property owners, developers and business communities and advocates for positive progress and smart decisions that will support the city’s growth and encourage collaboration. Land supply, housing, community facilities and transport infrastructure are key areas that UTF is working hard to improve.

“Hosting events such as this informative speaker series is all part of UTF’s advocacy to help facilitate better conversations and outcomes for our community,” Adams explains. “We want people to be informed and take an active interest in the direction our city is taking.”

Tomorrow’s event will serve as a ‘regional report’, updating UTF members and the business community on where Tauranga is currently at regarding both transport and infrastructure.

Guest speakers will include Shaun Jones, Programme Manager for the Western BOP’s Transport System Plan (TSP). He will give an overview of the TSP partnership between central and local government, NZTA, tāngata whenua and businesses such as Port of Tauranga and KiwiRail.

Western Bay of Plenty Infrastructure Forum Chair, Nigel Tutt, will also speak tomorrow to outline the organisation’s objectives and discuss what has been achieved so far. The forum brings together stakeholders from across the region, including business leaders, local government, and community representatives, to identify and prioritise infrastructure projects and advocate for investment.

UTF are pleased to bring this topic to the attention of all members and key stakeholders across our region, as working together, achieve better outcomes for the wider community.

If you would like to register for tomorrow’s event, email info@urbantaskforce.co.nz, and for more information on Urban Task Force visit https://urbantaskforce.co.nz

