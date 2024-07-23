Offender Served Helping Of Justice Thanks To No Plates

A police patrol noticed a male driving with no licence plates on his vehicle in Waipawa shortly before 7.30pm last night Monday 22 July.

Police activated lights and sirens however the driver continued and fled from police at speed.

Police cordoned the area and later located the vehicle abandoned on Kenilworth Street.

A Police dog unit team was deployed where the driver fled the scene on foot.

The driver of the abandoned vehicle was located a short time later, and was arrested without incident. The man was also wanted on an outstanding warrant.

A 39-year-old Hawke’s Bay man is due to appear in the Waipukurau District Court today 23 July and faces driving charges and the outstanding matters.

This is a great bit of policing by local patrols and the dog and handler. We do not condone people fleeing from police under any circumstances, and we are glad the matter was resolved with no issues, or injuries to the offender, Police or members of the public.

In this case it was good police teamwork, however this is a timely reminder for everyone: if you see any suspicious activity or witness any unlawful incidents, contact Police via 111 if it’s happening now.

Information can also be provided to Police by calling 105 or making an online report at 105.police.govt.nz

Alternatively, you can report any information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

