Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Offender Served Helping Of Justice Thanks To No Plates

Tuesday, 23 July 2024, 1:25 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A police patrol noticed a male driving with no licence plates on his vehicle in Waipawa shortly before 7.30pm last night Monday 22 July.

Police activated lights and sirens however the driver continued and fled from police at speed.

Police cordoned the area and later located the vehicle abandoned on Kenilworth Street.

A Police dog unit team was deployed where the driver fled the scene on foot.

The driver of the abandoned vehicle was located a short time later, and was arrested without incident. The man was also wanted on an outstanding warrant.

A 39-year-old Hawke’s Bay man is due to appear in the Waipukurau District Court today 23 July and faces driving charges and the outstanding matters.

This is a great bit of policing by local patrols and the dog and handler. We do not condone people fleeing from police under any circumstances, and we are glad the matter was resolved with no issues, or injuries to the offender, Police or members of the public.

In this case it was good police teamwork, however this is a timely reminder for everyone: if you see any suspicious activity or witness any unlawful incidents, contact Police via 111 if it’s happening now.

Information can also be provided to Police by calling 105 or making an online report at 105.police.govt.nz

Alternatively, you can report any information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 