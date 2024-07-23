New Management Ready To Tea-off In Pukekura Park Landmark

The New Plymouth coffee stop that comes with a million-dollar view is set to reopen under new management.

The iconic tea house in Pukekura Park will be serving up the coffees and treats from the first week in August after a major refurbishment by well-known New Plymouth hospo operators Marnie and Simon Johnston-Saywell.

The pair, who ran Arborio restaurant in the Puke Ariki Museum building from 2010 to 2022, say they’re excited to be taking on the lease on one of Taranaki’s historic treasures.

“This beautiful building was gifted to New Plymouth in 1931 by ex-Mayor Charles Burgess and his wife Ann to celebrate their golden wedding anniversary and we’re committed to carrying on its legacy as a place for new happy memories,” said Marnie.

“We’ve been beavering away inside with the help of some awesome tradespeople and it’s exciting to see its next evolution as The Teahouse,” said Simon.

The building has been closed since The Tea House by the Lake closed in June with the end of the old lease.

Pukekura Park has earned a Green Flag award as a world-class park for 11 years running and is a Garden of National Significance, so the facilities were expected to reflect its reputation, said NPDC Pukekura Park Lead Sheryl Clyma.

“New Plymouth’s founders had the foresight to create this fantastic and lasting asset back in 1876 and we’re working with The Teahouse team to keep it in good shape for future generations to enjoy.”

Fast facts:

Pukekura was a shooting range before the park was created in 1876. The local militia used to practice rifle shooting across the valley at targets on the hillside east of where the main lake is now.

A winery was once planned in Pukekura. From 1875 to 1881, German father and son Heinrich and Johann Briedecker had a vineyard in Stainton Dell. The business was abandoned, but plants grown from cuttings from the vineyard today grow near The Gables.

A swimming club was formed at the newly created main lake in 1879, and a bathing shed was constructed where the Tea House building now stands.

Cannon Hill was once known as Flagstaff Hill because a flagpole once stood on top of the hill and a flag was raised to warn the gentlemen away when ladies were bathing in the Main Lake.

