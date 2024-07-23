Long Standing Marlborough Cultural Treasure Award To Live On

Council has assumed guardianship of the Marlborough Living Cultural Treasure Award with the support of the Economic, Finance and Community (EFC) Committee at June’s meeting.

In 2012 the Marlborough Living Cultural Treasure Award was established by the Marlborough Museum and Council, supported and funded by the Friends of Marlborough Museum. In 2023, the Marlborough Heritage Trust ceased operating, and the award was suspended due to museum staff limitations while negotiations took place between Council and the Marlborough Historical Society.

The Friends of the Marlborough Museum group no longer exists but a former member approached Mayor Taylor in a private capacity earlier this year to discuss finding a way to secure an enduring home for the award. Mayor Taylor undertook to see if it could come within Council, EFC Committee chair Councillor David Croad said.

“This is an important regional award, with a proud history, given to recipients who have demonstrated a lifetime of excellence in cultural endeavour and are a source of community inspiration. Council’s guardianship will safeguard it and ensure it stays alive for the people of Marlborough,” Clr Croad said.

The inaugural recipient was Peg Moorhouse in 2012 and most recent recipient Clarry Neame in 2023 – there have been 11 recipients since its inception and on two occasions, two people have shared the award.

Some minor changes to how the award was structured will be made, Council’s Project Lead Arts, Culture and Heritage Nicola Neilson told the committee.

“One award will now be presented each mayoral term in line with the Marlborough Civic Awards and we have also considered the diversity and transparency of the selection panel to ensure it is broadly representative,” Mrs Neilson said.

“New detailed criteria for the award will be designed by Council staff in consultation with the selection panel prior to the call for nominations. The criteria will focus on a nominee’s demonstration on an extraordinary, inspiring and significant contribution in cultural endeavour over a lifetime, and wherever possible sharing these with the community, including inspiring future generations,” she said.

The selection panel will consist of the mayor, one community representative appointed by the mayor, one previous recipient of the award, the Marlborough District Libraries manager and an iwi representative nominated by the Te Tau Ihu chairs.

Nominations will be called for in the November before local elections take place, with the award presented in late March or early April of election year.

The committee decision is subject to ratification by full Council on 31 July. No additional budget is required to manage the award which will be covered by the Arts, Culture and Heritage Strategy funding allocated in the Long Term Plan.

Past recipients of the Marlborough Living Cultural Treasure Award are:

2023 - Clarry Neame

2019 - Nan Kahu Chadwick

2018 - Kevin Moseley

2017 - Margaret Bond

2016 - Fran Maguire and Clem Mellish

2015 - Triska Blumenfield

2014 - J S Parker

2013 - Joy Cowley and Duncan Whiting

2012 - Peg Moorhouse

