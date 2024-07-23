Make Them Laugh; The Wants And Needs Of The Growing Māori Media Audience

Comprehensive independent research into the media behaviours, preferences and motivations of Māori in Aotearoa New Zealand lays down a challenge for funders, content creators and platforms in reaching these audiences.

Commissioned by Irirangi Te Motu|NZ On Air and Te Māngai Pāho, the research Where Are The Māori Audiences? takes a deep dive through both qualitative and quantitative studies* conducted by Weaving Insights and Verian between February and May this year.

Key findings include:

Māori enjoy local content, finding it relatable, and are attracted by humour, authentic characters, familiar faces and places, Māori culture, history, and Kiwi music

But more spend time on global platforms than local so discovering this content is less likely

Rangatahi Māori (15-24) are big on video games and social media

Word of mouth and social media are the ways Māori discover content

Most Māori, even fluent speakers of te reo, prefer media content with simple conversations in te reo Māori

Whakaata Māori is recognised as the home for content for and about Māori although 25% (primarily those with low te reo Māori fluency) don’t think of going there.

NZ On Air’s Chief Executive Cameron Harland says the findings are consistent with the 2022 Youth audience study, which is not surprising given a third of Māori are under 25. “The strong use of global and social platforms, video games, and lower awareness of local content on local platforms is very similar to the youth audience trends. Making local content easier to find is the clear challenge.”

“Audiences enjoy local content when they come across it; this tells us that our content creators are hitting the mark there. We need to work together to ensure content is accessible and that audiences engage with it. And of course, from our perspective, we want to encourage and incentivise greater use of te reo Māori in local content,” says Larry Parr, Kaihautū of Te Māngai Pāho.

Both agencies agree working collaboratively to create great content that Māori audiences want to watch, and making it easier for them to discover, needs to be a focus.

While the agencies’ remits differ – Te Māngai Pāho’s is focused on promoting use of te reo Māori and Māori culture while NZ On Air’s is on reflecting NZ identity and culture including Māori language and culture – both believe collaboration and cooperation, including sharing insights and strategies is the way forward.

According to the 2023 Census Māori are a growing population. Māori make up one-fifth of the population, a 12.5 percent increase on the 2018 Census, and Māori are more than a decade younger than the total New Zealand population.

*The research involved focus groups with Māori aged from 15 yrs to 60+ yrs in urban and regional locations, alongside a nationwide phone and online survey of 704 Māori (15+). More on the methodology can be found in the full reports.

Quantitative report

Qualitative report

Combined findings

Infographic summary

