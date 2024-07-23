Milk Truck Evaporates As Vehicle Left Running At Service Station

Attribute to Area Commander Hamilton City, Inspector Andrea McBeth.

A milk truck driver was skimmed of his Isuzu N Series vehicle just after 4am this morning Tuesday 23 July.

The driver had entered a service station on Ulster Street to make a dairy delivery and when he returned to his vehicle, it had disappeared.

He began tracking the truck using the GPS system and relayed the location of the vehicle to Police.

Police located the truck travelling north on Te Rapa Road, Hamilton and signalled it to pull over.

The driver did not stop and continued to travel north.

Police continued to follow the truck at a safe distance and kept observations while it drove through Ngaruawahia to Waingaro Road. Other police units were deployed to cordon the vehicle.

The driver was then observed taking the truck through a set of red lights on Te Rapa Road, so shortly after was successfully spiked by Police, deflating three tyres.

The truck came to a halt on Waingaro Road but to gain entry to the vehicle, Police had to smash a window to arrest the driver who refused to leave the truck cab.

A 32-year-old local man appeared in the Hamilton District Court today facing a charge of unlawful taking and may face further charges.

This is a great bit of teamwork by our Public Safety Team and Road Policing staff.

We do not condone people fleeing from police under any circumstances.

We are relieved the matter was resolved with no issues, or injuries to anyone – including members of the public. Given the size of the vehicle taken, things could have been worse.

It’s a timely reminder to never leave your keys in your vehicle or leave it running at any time or anywhere.

It’s also a timely reminder to anybody that if you see any suspicious activity or witness any unlawful incidents, contact Police via 111 if it’s happening now.

Information can also be provided to Police by calling 105 or making an online report at 105.police.govt.nz

Alternatively, you can report any information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

