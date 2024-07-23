Auckland Council Eyes Privatising Pools And Leisure Centres

The PSA is calling for Auckland Council to stop privatising the management of pools and leisure centres and consult with the people of Auckland.

The Council has gone through a business case process and tenders have closed. After a workshop on 24 July, it will decide on 1 August whether to hand management of all pools and leisure centres to private interests. All this has happened without any consultation with the public.

"Our pools and leisure centres are for the people," said Kyran Narayan-Patel, delegate for the Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi (PSA). "Private businesses will just run them for their own profit, putting the quality of facilities and programs at risk. It’s up to the Council to deliver great services, not enrich private interests."

The proposal would see Auckland Council outsource management of the 22 facilities it currently operates. Nineteen other facilities already have outsourced management, and another is leased to a third-party provider.

Legislation requires the Council to review how it delivers its services, and it doesn’t have to consult with the public. "But just because Council can do that doesn’t mean they should," said Narayan-Patel. "Our communities should have a say."

"Council pools and leisure centres are an essential part of community life and wellbeing for Aucklanders of all ages, abilities and walks of life," said PSA President Benedict Ferguson. "We go there to learn, to swim, play sport, and have fun.

"More private management will just make the facilities we rely on less effective and less accountable. When council staff run a network of facilities, they can share resources, skills and expertise to make the facilities more efficient and effective.

"And keeping management in public hands keeps Council directly accountable for running our pools well, and for the safety of tamariki, rangitahi and whānau who use our pools daily."

The Council is looking at this privatisation to save costs. PSA Delegate Gaby Frigerio said this short-term thinking may well backfire.

"Outsourcing isn’t always sustainable in the long term. Setting up and monitoring contracts is expensive, and the private sector can’t guarantee it can provide services at a lower cost than the Council."

"Ultimately, what belongs to the public should stay in control of the public," said Frigerio.

Note: The PSA represents members working across Council-run pools and leisure centres, including lifeguards, recreation assistants, customer support representatives, fitness consultants, Learn to Swim instructors, and team leaders.

