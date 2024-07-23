$872,000 Allocated In Three-year LTP Funding Decisions

Masterton District Council has allocated a total of $872,658 over three years to 12 organisations as part of Long-Term Plan funding arrangements.

A total of 14 applications were received requesting funding of $1,265,508 over the three-year period 2024/25-2026/27, with all applicants making presentations to the Council’s Awards and Grants committee on 10 July.

Funding decisions were made by the committee on 17 July, with chair Cr Tim Nelson highlighting the challenges involved.

“As a committee we are very aware of the financial pressure groups in our community are under,” he said.

“The total amount requested was well above what funding was available and we agreed to prioritise applications from groups within Masterton District that would benefit the local community.”

Funding allocations are set out below. Details of applications are set out in the agenda for the 10 July meeting of the Awards & Grants Committee.

Note: Applications are currently open for annual Community Events and Community Wellbeing grants, closing 4.30pm, Monday 29 July 2024. Criteria are available on the Council website.

© Scoop Media

