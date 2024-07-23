Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

$872,000 Allocated In Three-year LTP Funding Decisions

Tuesday, 23 July 2024, 3:07 pm
Press Release: Masterton District Council

Masterton District Council has allocated a total of $872,658 over three years to 12 organisations as part of Long-Term Plan funding arrangements.

A total of 14 applications were received requesting funding of $1,265,508 over the three-year period 2024/25-2026/27, with all applicants making presentations to the Council’s Awards and Grants committee on 10 July.

Funding decisions were made by the committee on 17 July, with chair Cr Tim Nelson highlighting the challenges involved.

“As a committee we are very aware of the financial pressure groups in our community are under,” he said.

“The total amount requested was well above what funding was available and we agreed to prioritise applications from groups within Masterton District that would benefit the local community.”

Funding allocations are set out below. Details of applications are set out in the agenda for the 10 July meeting of the Awards & Grants Committee.

Note: Applications are currently open for annual Community Events and Community Wellbeing grants, closing 4.30pm, Monday 29 July 2024. Criteria are available on the Council website.

 

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Masterton District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 