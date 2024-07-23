"How Many Is Too Many?"- World Drowning Prevention Day 2024

How many drownings are we willing to accept? As part of World Drowning Prevention Day 2024, Water Safety New Zealand is asking New Zealand: "How many is too many?"

Chief Executive Daniel Gerrard says ninety (90) New Zealanders drowned last year – fathers, mothers, siblings, mates, and colleagues. Drowning can almost always be prevented.

“I’m not sure New Zealand really understands the impact and true burden of drowning on our communities. Do we need to change attitudes to water safety? How many lives are we willing to lose in our waters?”

Drownings and water-related injury can be reduced through prevention, education, advocacy, and evidence-based local solutions. “Our mission is to create a culture of water safety, ensuring every New Zealander can enjoy our waters safely.”

ACC injury prevention leader James Whitaker says World Drowning Prevention Day is an opportunity to be more mindful of the risks in and around the water.

“A drowning is a devastating event for any whānau and community, and our hearts go out to every family who has lost a loved one,” he says.

ACC partners with Water Safety NZ to keep children safe in and around water, as the principal partner of the ACC Water Skills for Life programme.

"Knowing how to swim is not enough, Water Skills for Life teaches other lifelong water safety and survival skills," says Whitaker. “They are critical skills that can save lives.

“Far too many New Zealanders are drowning, and these events are preventable,” says Whitaker. “If we take time to assess the risks and make smart choices before we jump in, we can keep on doing the things we love.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Findings from the Coroners Court continue to highlight the risks of drowning and Water Safety NZ’s advice. In December 2023, Coroner Kay urged awareness of water dangers after four drownings in one week. In findings, Coroner Kay said despite campaigns to raise awareness of the risks associated with activities in or around water, New Zealand experiences far too many drownings each year.

Water Safety New Zealand agrees. And wants to know what New Zealanders think: watersafetynz.org/how-many-is-too-many

“People who overestimate their ability, ignore weather forecasts, and think swimming skills alone will save them are putting lives at risk,” says Daniel Gerrard. “If we focus on primary prevention, we can make a difference and save lives. This is about providing the skills and education to prevent things from going wrong.”

To commemorate World Drowning Prevention Day (25 July), Water Safety NZ aimed to light up 90 significant buildings or structures across New Zealand in blue, honouring the 90 lives lost in 2023. Iconic landmarks like Whangarei’s Canopy Bridge, the Sky Tower, Rotorua’s Clock Tower, and the New Brighton Pier will participate, reminding us of the importance of water safety and the collective effort needed to prevent drownings.

The World Health Organisation’s global advocacy day emphasises drowning prevention – the power is in prevention. A distinction must be made between urgent frontline rescue services and long-term prevention initiatives. While both are crucial, they require different strategies and investments.

Long-term prevention is the cornerstone of fostering a culture of water safety through behaviour change, sharing knowledge, and building skills. Critical frontline services like New Zealand Search and Rescue, Surf Life Saving New Zealand, and Coastguard Tautiaki Moana provide immediate, life-saving responses. While the government appropriately prioritises investment in these services, comparable funding for long-term prevention is lacking.

Water Safety New Zealand is seeking public input through an online poll to understand attitudes towards drowning and to guide future efforts. “How many is too many?”

Anyone can drown, no one should.

© Scoop Media

