Police Searching For Lost Man In Omanawa Falls Area

Tauranga Police and Land Search and Rescue volunteers are searching in the Omanawa Falls area for a man reported to be lost and would appreciate any locals keeping an eye out for him.

Around midday Police received a call from a man who had become lost near the end of McLaren Falls Road and Omanawa Road.

Before staff could ascertain his location, his phone either died or lost coverage and attempts to recontact him have been unsuccessful.

If you have seen this man, please contact Police on 111 and quote event number P059427295.

