Temporary Speed Limit Around Pukaki After Spate Of Crashes In Black Ice And Freezing Foggy Conditions

As a result of early morning and continued foggy, hoar frost and black ice conditions in the Mackenzie Basin, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is adding an extra highway maintenance crew and dropping the speed limit initially to 50km/h from east of Lake Pukaki to Lake Ruataniwha.

“The additional, fourth gritting crew will boost our early morning highway preparation in this area of SH8,” says Mark Pinner, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) System Manager Central South Island.

“There are normally three crews working every day based on weather conditions and forecast, from pre-dawn applying de-icing compound and grit as appropriate while patrolling and monitoring conditions.

“Electronic signs are warning drivers of ice and grit and winter driving conditions, temporary variable messaging boards are in place to further aid in messaging and seasonal signage is also being used.

“Secondly, the highway speed will initially be temporarily dropped to 50km/hour from Simons Pass back to Lake Pukaki/Twizel/Ruataniwha, past the SH80 Mt Cook/Aoraki turnoff, a distance of around 28 km.

“This will reinforce the overall ‘Drive to the Conditions’ message and is a further step informing all road users of the need to slow down in freezing, icy conditions.”

These new, temporary speed limits are in place from today, 23 July. They will be reviewed and amended across the coming winter days to match the conditions/ground temperatures in this area and weather forecasts.

In the past NZTA has put in place targeted temporary speed limits when temperatures remain below zero in foggy, sunless conditions, says Mr Pinner.

“We will raise the temporary speed limit to 70km/hour for this stretch of highway if the conditions warm up and the fog reduces in coming days,” he says. “Drivers will see the temporary speed limits quite clearly where they are in place.

“We encourage all drivers around the South Island to slow down where there is the potential for black ice on bridge decks and in shaded places.”

