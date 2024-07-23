Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Winners Of Golden Foot Walking Awards 2024 Announced

Tuesday, 23 July 2024, 7:50 pm
Press Release: Living Streets Aotearoa

The winners of the 2024 Golden Foot Walking Awards were announced tonight at an event at Parliament hosted by Hon. Julie Anne Genter and Celia Wade-Brown QSO MP.

These walking awards are presented every two years by Living Streets Aotearoa to celebrate achievements for walkers.

Living Streets Aotearoa president Tim Jones said the awards recognise innovative new facilities, highlight national best practice, and reward ongoing commitment to walking and pedestrians.

“We were delighted by the high standard of nominations for this year’s awards. It shows there is considerable thought going into projects that will support people walking to their everyday activities. This is very heartening to see,” he said.

This year there were 20 finalists with seven category winners.

A new special award was also presented, the Andy Smith Award, made in honour of a past-president of Living Streets. It was awarded to Wilderness Magazine for its Walk1200km initiative and accepted on the night by editor Alistair Hall. The initiative gained the highest score from the judges across all categories.

Winning project and nomineeCategory Description
   

Walk1200km

Wilderness Magazine

Andy Smith Award for exceptional achievement for walking

AND

Events Award Winner

Walk1200km is a challenge where participants attempt to walk 1200km in 12 months. The goal is to encourage and foster a daily walking habit. In the first year, approximately 2500 people joined, in the second it grew to around 4700, and in 2024 there are 6500 registered participants.
Waimataitai School Travel Plan, Waimataitai, Timaru

Waimataitai School

School Project AwardWaimataitai School committed to the development and implementation of a school travel plan to increase the use of active modes of transport, to improve safety, and reduce congestion at the school gate. At 12-month evaluation, walking and scooting have increased by 24%.

Frank Goldingham – A Lifelong Walking Champion

Frank Goldingham

Walking Champion Award WinnerFrank Goldingham has made a significant and lasting contribution to society via tirelessly championing walking in Aotearoa New Zealand and internationally. He has done this by promoting walking, profiling hundreds of walks, publicising walking events and walking groups throughout New Zealand through his magazine Walking New Zealand, and founding the successful Manawatū Walking Festival.

Geraldine Sculpture Trail

Geraldine.nz

Place-making Award Winner

The Geraldine Sculpture Trail was created to inspire and delight the community and visitors by developing four walking loops each connecting the CBD with the natural environment, art, history and

culture. Unique in New Zealand, this free and accessible open-air gallery showcases high quality art set in Geraldine’s riverside woodlands, Rhododendron Dell, expansive Domain and ancient podocarp forest.

Kiwi Seniors Active Walkers, Southland

Kiwi Seniors Active Walkers

Extraordinary Walkers Award Winner

The group started in 1992 as a Hillary Commission programme called Active in Age which was designed to encourage people aged over 50 to exercise more.

They have walked weekly since then and have a membership of more than 100. Walking is the main activity, but the social side is also very important.

Freyberg Street Neighbourhood Street Trial, Lyall Bay, Wellington

Wellington City Council

Urban Connection Award WinnerThis is Wellington City Council’s first low traffic neighbourhood street trial. The goals of the project include enhancing safety for students commuting to Lyall Bay School, promoting the use of active transport modes among students and parents, and creating a more pleasant environment for people who live in the area and go to school there.

Urban Active Modes Plan

Far North District Council

Programmes Award WinnerWhilst the Far North District is largely rural, there are a dozen key urban areas where people could use active transport for many daily needs. These towns are generally compact, so the distance between destinations is suitable for walking. The urban active modes district-wide plan focuses on improving footpaths and crossings in the district.

