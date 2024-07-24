Wither Hills Submissions Close Soon

(Photo/Supplied)

Balancing soil conservation and native plantings with recreational use and farming is the aim of the Wither Hills draft management plan, now open for submissions.

Parts of the farm park, which covers 1,029 hectares, were originally bought by the Crown in 1944 to address soil conservation and that role is still the overriding priority for management today.

Council Parks and Open Spaces Planner Linda Craighead said the plan sets out a strategic direction for community comment.

“The review of the existing plan began in 2022 with discussions by Council staff, iwi and stakeholders and last year the public was invited to provide their thoughts on future management options,” she said.

That process resulted in 92 responses from which the draft plan was then developed.

“The farm park is iconic and a highly valued backdrop to Blenheim and the plan includes an overview of the values of importance to the community,” Ms Craighead said.

Key issues include providing recreational opportunities for a wide range of participants and activities, restoring native habitat, controlling pests, managing fire risk and protecting the landscape and cultural heritage of the area. Farming is an important management tool as well.

Consultation closes on 9 August – to have your say go to: www.marlborough.govt.nz/your-council/have-your-say-consultations

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

