Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wither Hills Submissions Close Soon

Wednesday, 24 July 2024, 8:44 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

(Photo/Supplied)

Balancing soil conservation and native plantings with recreational use and farming is the aim of the Wither Hills draft management plan, now open for submissions.

Parts of the farm park, which covers 1,029 hectares, were originally bought by the Crown in 1944 to address soil conservation and that role is still the overriding priority for management today.

Council Parks and Open Spaces Planner Linda Craighead said the plan sets out a strategic direction for community comment.

“The review of the existing plan began in 2022 with discussions by Council staff, iwi and stakeholders and last year the public was invited to provide their thoughts on future management options,” she said.

That process resulted in 92 responses from which the draft plan was then developed.

“The farm park is iconic and a highly valued backdrop to Blenheim and the plan includes an overview of the values of importance to the community,” Ms Craighead said.

Key issues include providing recreational opportunities for a wide range of participants and activities, restoring native habitat, controlling pests, managing fire risk and protecting the landscape and cultural heritage of the area. Farming is an important management tool as well.

Consultation closes on 9 August – to have your say go to: www.marlborough.govt.nz/your-council/have-your-say-consultations

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 